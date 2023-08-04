Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.12. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
