Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $155.54

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.54 and last traded at $155.02, with a volume of 180329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.92 and its 200-day moving average is $135.84.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,783 shares of company stock worth $8,242,516. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gouws Capital LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.