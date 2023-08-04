Parkland (TSE:PKI) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PKI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.44.

Parkland stock opened at C$35.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.28. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$24.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. Parkland had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.5858156 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

