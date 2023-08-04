Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $29,364.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $182,537.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

