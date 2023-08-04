Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.36. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,210.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,785. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

See Also

