PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Mark Newcomer Sells 20,303 Shares

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 20,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $38,169.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,510,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,880,490.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PaySign Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.06 million, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.99. PaySign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PaySign from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in PaySign by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PaySign by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PaySign by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PaySign during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

