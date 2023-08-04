PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 1st

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 95.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.1%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFLT shares. StockNews.com raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading

