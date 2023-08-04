Permian Resources Co. (PR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on August 23rd

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Permian Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ PR opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.
Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Permian Resources
In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 42.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 32.4% in the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,995,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
