Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25-3.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.45 EPS.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.00 on Friday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $197.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

