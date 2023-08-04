Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 3,800 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.4% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $257.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.51. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $190.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

