Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 623 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $128.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

