Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 1,549 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.41.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

