Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after buying an additional 125,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after buying an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Paychex by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,207,000 after buying an additional 336,299 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $124.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.