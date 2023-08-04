Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

TRV stock opened at $169.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.19. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

