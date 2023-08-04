Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.89 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 21.2% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 15.4% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.7% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Danaher Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $257.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.06 and its 200 day moving average is $246.51. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,929,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.