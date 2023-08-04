Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $25.45 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $445.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 231.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $426.17 and its 200 day moving average is $311.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

