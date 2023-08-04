Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.20 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CB opened at $202.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.80 and its 200 day moving average is $200.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,726 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

