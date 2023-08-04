Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $117.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.70.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

