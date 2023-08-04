Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,648,000 after purchasing an additional 71,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clorox by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.38.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.73% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 396.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.