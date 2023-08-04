Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,239 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Netflix Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $431.00 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,488,472 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

