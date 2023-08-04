Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,433,000 after buying an additional 417,836 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.16.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

