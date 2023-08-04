Piper Sandler Downgrades Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) to Neutral

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MESO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair cut Mesoblast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MESO

Mesoblast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 1,043.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 199.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.