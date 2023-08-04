Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 141.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,762 shares of company stock worth $1,682,454 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $418.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.23. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $421.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.69.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

