Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 115.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $171.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.46. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

