Pitcairn Co. Buys 5,277 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,877 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,036,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $402,421,000 after acquiring an additional 321,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $374,413,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $71.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

