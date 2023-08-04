Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,855,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,508,000 after acquiring an additional 185,447 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.55. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,474,062 shares of company stock valued at $126,798,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

