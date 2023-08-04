Pitcairn Co. Grows Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $553,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,630,000 after purchasing an additional 758,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,728,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,410,000 after purchasing an additional 728,209 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

