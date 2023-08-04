Pitcairn Co. Has $1.06 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,139 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in APA by 86.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in APA by 116.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 46,885 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 7,035.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

