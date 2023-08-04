Pitcairn Co. Has $702,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 8,320.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,584,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,864,000 after buying an additional 2,553,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,425 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $28,975,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,201,000 after buying an additional 281,141 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,118,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,502,000 after buying an additional 269,538 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.13.

FND opened at $111.00 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $116.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock worth $5,323,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

