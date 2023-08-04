Pitcairn Co. Has $748,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.