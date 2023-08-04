Pitcairn Co. Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

LHX opened at $185.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

