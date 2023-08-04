Pitcairn Co. Has $8.06 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.29.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,435 shares of company stock worth $25,801,000 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

