Pitcairn Co. Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 103.2% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Best Buy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 161,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Best Buy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $78,925,043,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.1 %

BBY stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

