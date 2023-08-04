Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $529,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $340.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $377.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.64.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 447.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $372,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,975.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $372,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,975.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

