Pitcairn Co. Purchases 382 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $273,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $273,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $649,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,907 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $58.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 264.74 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.77. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

