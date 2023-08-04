Pitcairn Co. Sells 603 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

