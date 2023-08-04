Pitcairn Co. Sells 823 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $467.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.