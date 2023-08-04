Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VO opened at $223.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

