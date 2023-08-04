Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 105.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

NYSE:PBI opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.65 million, a PE ratio of 68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $776.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 341.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

