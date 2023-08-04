Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:POR opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,612,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,766 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 927.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after acquiring an additional 876,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

