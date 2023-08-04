PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.58.

PPL Trading Down 2.6 %

PPL opened at $26.63 on Friday. PPL has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet raised PPL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.