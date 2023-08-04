Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $28.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $37.39.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. Analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

