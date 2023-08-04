Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $477,000 Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 121.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $124.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 56.84% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

