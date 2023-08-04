ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Down 8.7% Following Weak Earnings

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 590,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,390,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PUMP. Benchmark raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,214.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $709,390. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in ProPetro by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,796,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after buying an additional 943,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 624,376 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ProPetro by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,895,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 209,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

