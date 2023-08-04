Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given New $83.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $82.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRTA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $66.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $323,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,030,213 in the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 36,992 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 127,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

