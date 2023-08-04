Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) CEO Carol L. Houle Acquires 9,080 Shares

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) CEO Carol L. Houle purchased 9,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $89,982.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,363.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Provident Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Provident Bancorp stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PVBC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.
About Provident Bancorp
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Provident Bancorp
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Europe’s Largest Bank Raises Full-Year Guidance, Boosts Dividend
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Chipmaker Marvell Sees AI Revenue Soaring In The Coming Years
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.