Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) CEO Carol L. Houle Acquires 9,080 Shares

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) CEO Carol L. Houle purchased 9,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $89,982.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,363.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Provident Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Articles

