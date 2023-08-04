Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

