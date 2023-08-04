Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PEG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.19 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,050,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

