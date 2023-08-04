Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sigma Lithium Co. Issued By Cormark (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Sigma Lithium in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

SGML stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 0.27. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 24.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.