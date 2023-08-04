Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Issued By B. Riley

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Victory Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

VCTR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 68,146 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $2,293,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,075,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,854,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 146,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,739 in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 127.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

